EYEHATEGOD – For The Sick Benefit Raisers Over $20,000; Live Footage Posted

The IX Lives IX Lives Benefit -- organized to help Eyehategod frontman Mike IX Williams with his mounting medical expenses following a successful liver transplant at the end of the year - transpired this past weekend. The magical three days of love, respect, and outstanding music took place at Siberia and Poor Boys venues in Williams' hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana and raised over $20,000!

The event -- which is sure to to be talked about for years to come -- featured appearances by Crowbar, Superjoint, Goatwhore, Classhole, Mountain Of Wizard, Flesh Parade, Somethings Burning, Gristnam, Thou, Weather Warlock, Dummy Dumpster, Child Bite, Bower, Bruce Lamont, Fat Stupid Ugly People, Suplecs, Pallbearers, Die Rottz, Lethal Aggression and Recluse, all bound together for one cause. Eyehategod closed Saturday night's show with a host of guest singers including Philip H. Anselmo (Superjoint, Down), Ben Falgoust (Goatwhore, Soilent Green), Bruce Lamont (Yakuza, Brain Tentacles, Corrections House), Hollise Murphy (Fat Stupid Ugly People), Shawn Knight (Child Bite), and more.

Said Eyehategod bassist Gary Mader, main curator of the benefit, "Thanks to all our friends and

fans that came out this past weekend for the IX Lives IX Lives For The Sick Benefit here in New Orleans. Words could not do justice in describing the outpouring of compassion and generosity for Mike and [wife] Michelle in this time of need, but I'll try. In terms of being a benefit, we were able to raise over $20,000 after combining ticket sales, raffle money, and benefit merchandise! I don't think any of us involved in putting this together anticipated this, so thank you all so much for making this a complete success. Aside from being a benefit, it absolutely warms my heart to be a part of this true family we have as fans, friends, and bands. Not many other genres are so personally committed to looking after one another when things get rough, and the sense of community we have is something that has kept this music close to my heart for many years. Thanks to Steve Joh of War Crime Recordings, Bruce Lamont, and Chad Padelford for all of their help in organizing prior to, and all throughout the weekend; without them, I doubt things would have gone as smooth.

“Thanks to Matt Russell, and everyone at both Siberia and Poor Boys for showing us locals, and all the folks from every corner of the globe, some genuine southern hospitality, and to Benny Hare and Yohei Yamada providing quality sound at the mixing board. Thanks to Nate Burns of Revolting Worship for designing the poster, that also became the benefit shirt. Thanks to Barnaby Struve for helping me lug around two 8x10 bass cabs, and six Mesa guitar cabs all weekend, and to Paul Webb, Grant Tom, and Aaron Hill for helping out with back line. Thanks to all of the bands -- Crowbar, Goatwhore, Flesh Parade, Somethings Burning, Gristnam, Superjoint, Child Bite, Bower, Bruce Lamont, Fat Stupid Ugly People, Thou, Weather Warlock, Mountain of Wizard, Dummy Dumpster, Suplecs, the Pallbearers, Die Rottz (and Dave Slut!!), Classhole, Lethal Aggression, and Recluse -- that took time out of their tour schedules, or other obligations to make this festival the most significant gathering of bands from our humble town in years. Thanks to Kate Richardson of Housecore Records for completely owning ‘Blank/Shoplift,’ and all of the other guest singers that made our set a blast: Philip H. Anselmo, Bruce Lamont, Hollise Murphy, Gary Wrong, Ben Falgoust, Shawn Knight, Ryan Mckern, and Zac Ohler. Thanks to Chris Caravello and Alex Bates for their help in promoting this and, well, making sure we have a website! Thanks to Brandon Lennert at Inferno Screen Printing for donating shirts for the benefit. Thanks to Dave and Liz Ciavarella-Brenner of Earsplit PR for making sure that everyone knew about this, and all things Eyehategod. Thanks to Billy Bones Baxley for providing us with 120 pounds of crawfish and fixings; completely amazing. Thanks to everyone that donated something to be raffled at the shows: Orange amplification, War Crime Recordings, Graveyard Rodeo, Magic Pedals, Indie Merch, and Barnaby Struve. And most important, thanks to my wife Tomasa who stood at my side for four shows in three days...I love you. Thank you, everyone."

Check out fan-filmed video below:

The official For The Sick Benefit poster and benefit t-shirt are still available for purchase at IndieMerchThose wishing to donate to Mike IX directly as well as receive more updates can visit his You Caring page.

Williams will make his return to the stage with Eyehategod for their performance at this year's Berserker Music Fest in Pontiac, Michigan.

(Photo by: Dean Karr)