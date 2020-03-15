EYEHATEGOD Forced To Cancel Tour Dates Due To Travel Bans Stemming From Coronavirus Pandemic

"It is with much regret that Eyehategod has had to cancel the last three shows of our recent tour; Kiev, St. Petersburg & Moscow," says vocalist Mike IX Williams.

"We have no apology big enough & we are very sorry to our Ukrainian and Russian fans, but the possibility of being kept from returning home for 30 days would not have been financially possible for the band. With the panic & situations changing by the minute after bumbling dolt D.Trump announced international travel bans, we decided to make a move before it was too late. Again, our sincerest apologies, but we hope you understand our situation. Thank you."

Fan-filmed video of Eyehategod performing "Nobody Told Me" on February 29, 2020 at Metronum in Toulouse, France can be seen below.