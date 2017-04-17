EYEHATEGOD Frontman MIKE IX WILLIAMS Returns To The Stage Following Liver Transplant; Video Of Entire Philadelphia Show Streaming

EyeHateGod frontman Mike IX Williams has made his triumphant return to the stage following a successful liver transplant this past December.

Williams, who hasn't performed live in a year, made his stage debut on April 14th at this year's Berserker Fest in Pontiac, Michigan. From there, the band hit Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 15th. Video footage of the entire Philadelphia show is available for streaming below:

EyeHateGod perform next on May 26th at Strange Brew in Shreveport, LA. Find the band’s live itinerary at this location.