EYEHATEGOD Frontman MIKE IX WILLIAMS To Return To The Stage In April

Eyehategod frontman Mike IX Williams, who recently underwent a successful liver transplant operation, will return to the stage this April. Eyehategod will perform at the Berserker IV festival in Pontiac, Michigan, which takes place on April 14th and 15th. Details on the event can be seen on the flyer below:

When reached for an update following his surgery, Williams was in good spirits and jokingly replied, "So honestly. I'm procrastinating because I'm waiting to write something introspective and creative blah blah blah, but truth be told and blessed be, I am recovering from massive brutal surgery at a speedy rate and exactly where I want to be! Doctors are happy with my progression. Thanks to everyone who's donated and contributed. Please continue to spread the word of these benefits, as there is a long road of medical expenses to be accounted for..."

Those wishing to donate directly as well as receive more updates can visit You Caring.

The first string of benefit shows for Williams were recently announced. Taking place February 3rd through the 5th in Williams' hometown of New Orleans, the events will take place at Siberia and Poor Boys, with artists such as Superjoint, Crowbar, Goatwhore, Thou, Child Bite, Flesh Parade, Classhole, solo sets by Jimmy Bower and Bruce Lamont as well as Eyehategod with special guest singers plus many other bands. For ticket details visit this location.

Nate Burns of Revolting Worship designed the official benefit admat. Posters will be available at the show for sale as well as a few signed by all the bands and raffled off with all proceeds going to Williams. Burns comments, "It was an absolute honor to contribute art to this incredible event as a thank you to Mike IX Williams and Eyehategod whom have played a pivotal role in exposing me to the music and visual art that has inspired me in my own creative endeavors for years."



Cleveland-based merchandising company, IndieMerch, has kindly set up a webpage where Burns' art poster and T-shirt can be purchased, again with all proceeds going directly to Williams. Karim Peter, IndieMerch artist relations, commented, "Mike has been breaking ground in extreme music for as long as any of us here have been involved in the scene. It has been inspiring to see the friends and fans he has gathered in the past twenty-five-plus years come together behind him in his time of need and we're honored to be involved in aiding with the cause. We wish Mike a speedy recovery so he can return to his life and his art."

The poster and shirts can be purchased at IndieMerch.

Other items to be raffled off at the New Orleans events include an Orange Micro Dark amp and O-Edition headphones, Eyehategod test pressings, Mike IX related memorabilia and more.