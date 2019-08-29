EYEHATEGOD Guitarist JIMMY BOWER To Sit Out Tour; BRIAN PATTON Returns

Eyehategod have announced that guitarist Jimmy Bower (pictured above, second from the left) will be absent from the band's upcoming tour. The band's former guitarist, Brian Patton, will step in.

Says the band: "In accordance with the chaotic lifestyle that is every day reality, EHG will continue to tour the USA while Jimmy Bower seeks help for visions unknown. We are happy to have back with us replacing him for this tour, our original second guitarist Brian Patton! Brian also of 90’s prolific outfits Soilent Green & Outlaw Order has agreed to join us back to make this trek which includes Muddy Roots festival in Tennessee and Scorched Tundra fest in Chicago. We are very excited and ready to DESTROY!"

Eyehategod performs tonight, Thursday, August 29, at The Caledonia Lounge in Athens, GA. Find the band's tour itinerary here.