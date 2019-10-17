EYEHATEGOD's Dopesick Album To Be Reissued In November

Punishment 18 Records will reissue Eyehategod's third album, Dopesick, on November 29. The album was originally released on April 2, 1996 via Century Media.

Tracklisting:

"My Name Is God (I Hate You)"

"Dogs Holy Life"

"Masters Of Legalized Confusion"

"Dixie Whiskey"

"Ruptured Heart Theory"

"Non Conductive Negative Reasoning"

"Lack Of All Most Everything"

"Zero Nowhere"

"Methamphetamine"

"Peace Thru War (Thru Peace and War)"

"Broken Down but Not Locked Up"

"Anxiety Hangover"