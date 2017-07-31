EYEHATEGOD To Kick Off Left To Starve Summer Tour Tomorrow; Video Trailer Streaming
Eyehategod will kick off a thirty-nine-date US mega tour tomorrow, Tuesday, August 1st. The Left To Starve summer takeover will commence on August 1st, run through September 13th, and includes performances with Capitalist Casualties, Phobia, Primitive Man, Negative Approach, Antiseen, Cro-Mags, Pig Destroyer, The Obsessed, and Mountain Of Wizard on select dates. The journey also marks frontman Mike IX Williams' lengthiest tour since undergoing liver transplant surgery this past December.
All confirmed dates, as well as a new video trailer, can be found below.
Dates:
August
1 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers
2 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow
3 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
4 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar
5 - Los Angeles, CA - Los Globos
6 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp
7 - San Francisco, CA - Elbow Room
8 - Portland, OR - Dante’s
9 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
12 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
13 - San Antonio, TX - Korova
14 - Dallas, TX - Trees
15 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street
16 - Beaumont, TX - The Gig
18 - New Orleans, LA - South Port
19 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
20 - Wilmington, NC - The Muse
21 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
22 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry
24 - Boston, MA - Middle East
25 - Rochester, NY - Montage
26 - Frederick, MD - Café 611
27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
28 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
30 - Teaneck, NJ - Mexicali
31 - Kent, OH - Outpost
September
1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
2 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
3 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
4 - Minneapolis, MN - Triple Rock Social Club
5 - Rock Island, IL - Rock Island Brewing
6 - Detroit, MI - Club El
8 - Columbus, OH - Ace Of Cups
9 - Washington, DC - The Pinch
10 - Harrisonburg, VA - Golden Pony
11 - Chattanooga, TN - Ziggys
12 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks
13 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
(Photo - Dan Karr)