EYEHATEGOD To Kick Off Left To Starve Summer Tour Tomorrow; Video Trailer Streaming

Eyehategod will kick off a thirty-nine-date US mega tour tomorrow, Tuesday, August 1st. The Left To Starve summer takeover will commence on August 1st, run through September 13th, and includes performances with Capitalist Casualties, Phobia, Primitive Man, Negative Approach, Antiseen, Cro-Mags, Pig Destroyer, The Obsessed, and Mountain Of Wizard on select dates. The journey also marks frontman Mike IX Williams' lengthiest tour since undergoing liver transplant surgery this past December.

All confirmed dates, as well as a new video trailer, can be found below.

Dates:

August

1 - Corpus Christi, TX - Boozers

2 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

4 - Las Vegas, NV - Dive Bar

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Los Globos

6 - Sacramento, CA - Blue Lamp

7 - San Francisco, CA - Elbow Room

8 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

9 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

11 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

12 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

13 - San Antonio, TX - Korova

14 - Dallas, TX - Trees

15 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

16 - Beaumont, TX - The Gig

18 - New Orleans, LA - South Port

19 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

20 - Wilmington, NC - The Muse

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

22 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry

24 - Boston, MA - Middle East

25 - Rochester, NY - Montage

26 - Frederick, MD - Café 611

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

28 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

30 - Teaneck, NJ - Mexicali

31 - Kent, OH - Outpost

September

1 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

2 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

3 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Triple Rock Social Club

5 - Rock Island, IL - Rock Island Brewing

6 - Detroit, MI - Club El

8 - Columbus, OH - Ace Of Cups

9 - Washington, DC - The Pinch

10 - Harrisonburg, VA - Golden Pony

11 - Chattanooga, TN - Ziggys

12 - Huntsville, AL - Sidetracks

13 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

(Photo - Dan Karr)