EYEHATEGOD Update US Tour Schedule; Two Brooklyn, NY Shows Confirmed

New Orleans' Eyehategod have updated their tour schedule through May, having kicked things off on May 3rd at The Jinx in Savannah, GA. Their updated schedule is available below.

In conjunction with the tour's kick off, Eyehategod are pleased to unveil a brand new track, via Metal Swim 2, the second volume of Adult Swim's Metal Swim compilation series. Titled "Three Black Eyes," the punishing track appears alongside new tunes from Author & Punisher, Baroness, Dark Castle, Dreadnought, Sunn O))), The Body, and more and is currently streaming at this location.



May

4 - Reggie's 42nd Street - Wilmington, NC

5 - Golden Pony - Harrionsburg, VA

7 - Amityville Music Hall - Amityville, NY

8 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

9 - Middle East Restaurant And Nightclub - Cambridge, MA

10 - Voltage Lounge - Philadelphia, PA

11 - The Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY (w/ Fuck You Pay Me) SOLD OUT

12 - The Kingsland - Brooklyn, NY (w/ Phobia)

13 - Geno's Rock Club - Portland, ME

14 - Big Jar - Rochester, NY

15 - Café 611 - Frederick, MD

16 - Cattivo - Pittsburgh, PA

17 - Northside Yacht Club - Cincinnati, OH

18 - Sanctuary - Detroit, MI

19 - Grog Shop - Cleveland Heights, OH

20 - Black Circle - Indianapolis, IN

21 - X-Ray Arcade - Milwaukee, WI

22 - Vaudeville Mews - Des Moines, IA

23 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

24 - Vino's Pizza-Pub-Brewery - Little Rock, AR

25 - Freetown Boom Boom - Lafayette, LA



