EYEHATEGOD - Vocalist MIKE IX WILLIAMS Explains Guitarist BRIAN PATTON's Absence - "He Quit, Because He Has A New Baby"

Eyehategod frontman Mike IX Williams was recently interviewed by Hayley Leggs at this year's Hellfest in Clisson, France. During their chat, which can be seen below, Williams commented on the fact that EHG is "now a four-piece band."

"Brian (Patton) our other guitar player, he quit, because he has a new baby. He has two kids now — and he's taking care of his wife's parents; they're having some health issues, I believe. So it's for a good cause, but he couldn't tour with us anymore. But it's fun being a four-piece; I like the sound and the vibe and everything. So it's kind of like a new era of the band."

Catch Eyehategod live in concert at the following shows:

July

10 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

11 - Junkyard - Dortmund, Germany

12 - Dour Festival - Dour, Belgium

13 - Stoned From The Underground - Erfurt, Germany

14 - Resurrection Fest - Viveiro, Spain

18 - Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, Michigan

20 - The Bourbon - Lincoln, Nebraska

21 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

22 - The Cotillion - Wichita, Kansas

23 - The District - Sioux Falls, South Dakota

25 - Clyde Theatre - Fort Wayne, Indiana

27 - SI Hall - Syracuse, New York

28 - The John St. Pub - Arnprior, Ontario

29 - Heavy Montréal - Montréal, Québec

30 - The Queen - Wilmington, Delaware

August

1 - The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, Tennessee

2 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, North Carolina

3 - Phase 2 - Lynchburg, Virginia

5 - The NorVA - Norfolk, Virginia

7 - Rebel - Toronto, Ontario

8 - M Telus - Montreal, Quebec

9 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania

10 - The Paramount - Huntington, New York

11 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, New Jersey

18 - Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada

October

4 - San Diego 1455 - Santiago, Chile

5 - The Roxy Live - Buenos Aires, Argentina

6 - Bluzz Live - Montevideo, Uruguay

7 - Refugio Guernica - Córdoba, Argentina

11 - Célula Showcase - Florianópolis, Brazil

12 - Stonehenge Rock Bar - Belo Horizonte, Brazil

13 - Fabrique Club - São Paulo, Brazil

14 - Cais da Imperatriz - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil



