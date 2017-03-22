EYEHATEGOD’s Mike IX Williams To Return To The Stage At Berserker Fest Next Month; Frontman Issues Update; Additional Performances Announced

EyeHateGod frontman Mike IX Williams will make his triumphant return to the stage next month following a successful liver transplant this past December. Williams, who hasn't performed live in a year, will make his stage debut on April 14th at this year's Berserker Fest in Pontiac, Michigan alongside Off!, Negative Approach, Gwar, Weedeater, The Obsessed, and so many more. From there, the band will hit Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Brooklyn, New York with future live encounters to be announced in the months to come.

EyeHateGod live dates:

April

14 - Berserker IV @ The Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

15 - First Unitarian Church - Philadelphia, PA

16 - Brooklyn Bazarre - Brooklyn, NY

Comments Williams in a recently statement posted to his YouCaring site: "Finally! This an update that's totally loooong overdue, people. I apologize for the tardiness but I just started an entirely new beginning of an existence previously destined to be cut short by the ravages of a hard life lived. I'm back, mother fuckers! And I feel pretty amazing, although I have a very long way to go as far as being one thousand percent fully healed, but my doctors are completely stoked at my progress so far. This miracle of the modern medical process has literally bought me a second chance at living! Now on to the real stars of the show: YOU! My family, friends and fans: You truly stole my heart and made me aware that love really does exist in this current climate of hatred because of someone's skin color, beliefs, or personal identity, you people came to the rescue like nobody's business and we love you! To be honest, we still need you! Of major, ultra-special note is the New Orleans #IXLivesIXLives benefit gigs. I was unable to attend any of the shows because of doctors' orders, but word is that the entire weekend was the ultimate example of mass friendship, hope and care for one another in a time of need. Many many thanks to everybody involved, me and my beautiful rock star of a wife Michelle, thank you from the bottoms of our filthy hearts! We were and still are, over-freaking-whelmed at the outpouring of support from all the wonderful humans out in this world, you maniacs have completely outdone yourselves..."

To read more from Williams, go to this location.

EyeHateGod continues to deafen the masses in support of their self-titled LP which dropped in 2014 via Housecore Records, breaking the band's decade-and-a-half gap since their prior full-length and marking the most successful release of the band's storied history. Having helped define the "NOLA sound" with their signature down-tuned, blues-inflected guitars awash in furious distortion, underpinning the tormented screams of Mike IX Williams over a thundering rhythm section, EyeHateGod reemerged stronger and more determined than ever before. EyeHateGod personifies desperation and addiction in the various backwaters of forgotten America, punctuated by the "N'awlins" sound of rebellion and pollution resulting in triumph over adversity.

The band will be celebrating their thirtieth anniversary next year. Stay tuned for special releases to be announced in the future. In the meantime, orders for EyeHateGod in North America can be placed via Housecore Records here. Additionally, the official For The Sick Benefit poster and benefit T-shirt are still available for purchase at Indie Merch here. Those wishing to donate to Mike IX directly as well as receive more updates can visit his YouCaring site here.

(Photo - Dean Karr)