EYES SET TO KILL Announce Self-Titled Album; Out In February

Eyes Set To Kill have announced the follow-up to 2013's debut album, Masks, has finally come. The post-hardcore outfit will release their self-titled sophomore effort on February 16th via Century Media Records. Produced by Sam Graves and mixing and mastering from Joe Graves of Innersound Audio, the self-titled album contains 13 defining tracks showcasing the growth and development over the past four years.

Frontwoman Alexia Rodriguez commented on the album's significance stating,

“We spent the last 4 years breaking apart and building back up creatively and definitively speaking. There were times we felt like outside forces may tear us down but found that our music gave us the strength to move on through. We self-titled this album because these songs define the toughest moments of our lives as people and artists while also instilling hope when we really needed it most.”

Eyes Set To Kill revealed the album's debut single, "Break", with an emotionally charged music video in late 2017. The single is currently available as an instant download with all digital pre-orders.

Preorder the self-titled album on CD or bundled with an exclusive logo t-shirt from Century Media's webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Burn Down”

“Die Trying”

“Not Sorry”

“Break”

“Survive”

“Never Forget”

“Saved You With A Lie”

“Devastated”

“Letting Go”

“Drift Away”

“Misery”

“Voices”

“Who We Used To Be”

“Break” video: