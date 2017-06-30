EYES SET TO KILL Announce US Tour Dates With ALESANA

Arizona-based hard rock outfit, Eyes Set To Kill, have announced that they'll be joining Alesana on the band's upcoming Hero With A Thousand Faces US tour, with support from Lakeshore, Alteras, and The Amatory Murder rounding out the tour package.

Speaking about these upcoming shows with Alesana, Eyes Set To Kill lead vocalist Alexia Rodriguez says, “We’re very excited to finally tour with our friends in Alesana! This will be a great time so be sure to come out and have fun with us if you live near any of these cities!”

Tour dates:

August

4 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

5 - Easton, PA - One Center Studio

6 - New York, NY - Webster Hall (Studio)

7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

8 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

10 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

11 - Iowa City, IA - Gabe's

12 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

13 - Dallas, TX - Trees

14 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's

15 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

16 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

18 - Louisville, KY - Trixie's

19 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade