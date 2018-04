Eyes Set To Kill have released a lyric video for "Not Sorry", a track from the band's self-titled sophomore effort, out now via Century Media Records. Watch below.

Tracklisting:

“Burn Down”

“Die Trying”

“Not Sorry”

“Break”

“Survive”

“Never Forget”

“Saved You With A Lie”

“Devastated”

“Letting Go”

“Drift Away”

“Misery”

“Voices”

“Who We Used To Be”

“Not Sorry” lyric video:

“Break” video: