EYES SET TO KILL Reveal "Break" Video, Announce Year-End Tour Dates

Phoenix post-hardcore outfit Eyes Set To Kill unveil the music video for their brand new single, "Break", the first new material from the band since their 2013 Century Media Records debut album, Masks.

On the meaning behind "Break", vocalist Alexis Rodriguez comments: "Putting yourself out there and staying true to your inner artist is always a challenge and is especially difficult when outside influences push you to be something you’re not. Break is about that point in your life that you’ve had enough and don’t want to be consumed or controlled by negative energy. I wanted the normal interpretation of 'the breaking point' to be renewed and actually portrayed as a positive realization and new beginning. It’s about accepting who you are and welcoming changes without letting them break you down."

Eyes Set To Kill have also announced they will embark on the New Years Resolution West Coast tour at the end of 2017 supporting Dayshell. Dates are as follows:

November

29 - Fresno, CA - Strummers

30 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

December

1 - Redding, CA - The Dip

2 - Portland, OR - Analog

3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Loading Dock

6 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

7 - Lincoln, NE - Vega

8 - La Crosse, WI - The Warehouse

9 - Barrington, IL - Penny Road Pub

10 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

11 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th St. Collective

12 - Tyler, TX - Crossroads

13 - Roswell, NM - The Unity Center

15 - Riverside, CA - Mission Tobacco Lounge

Stay tuned for more new material from Eyes Set To Kill in early 2018.