F.K.Ü. Premier "Hell Night" Music Video

Inspired by 80’s thrash and horror movies, the mighty horror metal moshing machine F.K.Ü. recently released a new album called 1981. A new music video for the single, "Hell Night", is available for streaming below.

Says the band: "'Hell Night' is another blast of D-beat thrash and horror madness bonanza. Celebrating one of the lesser-known horror movie gems of the early 80’s. A horror metal to the pedal, no holds barred joyride into the nearest mosh pit!”