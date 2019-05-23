Facts On Tracks: Stories Behind 100 Rock Classics - New Book Offers Insight Into Rock's Biggest Songs; Includes BLACK SABBATH, KISS, IRON MAIDEN, JUDAS PRIEST, METALLICA And More

Who doesn’t like to learn about the stories behind our favourite rock songs from throughout the years? We all do!

In the just-released book, Facts On Tracks: Stories Behind 100 Rock Classics, author/journalist Greg Prato is prepared to guide readers through 100 bona fide classic songs from a multitude of rock genres - heavy metal, punk rock, grunge, hair metal, funk, instrumental, classic rock, arena rock, power ballads, new wave, prog rock, soft rock, power pop, thrash metal, hardcore, southern rock, rap, alternative, etc. - with each listing containing background info plus insight from someone closely associated with the track.

Black Sabbath, Eagles, Soundgarden, Rick Springfield, Toto, KISS, Sepultura, MC5, Billy Joel, Police, Whitesnake, Dead Kennedys, Ramones, Funkadelic, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, King Crimson, Run-DMC, Primus, Pantera, Agnostic Front, Hall & Oates, Steely Dan, Metallica, Sex Pistols, Rush, Bauhaus, Cheap Trick, Nirvana, plus a foreword by Keith Roth (host of Ozzy’s Boneyard and Hair Nation on Sirius Radio, plus the Electric Ballroom radio show)...they’re all included in Facts On Tracks.

Greg Prato is a Long Island, New York-based journalist, who has authored such books as King’s X: The Oral History, Grunge Is Dead: The Oral History of Seattle Rock Music, and Long Live Queen: Rock Royalty Discuss Freddie, Brian, John & Roger. Facts On Tracks is his 27th book overall.

Facts On Tracks: Stories Behind 100 Rock Classics is available as a paperback version [225 pages, $12.99], a Kindle download [$7.99], and is free for Kindle Unlimited members.

Read excerpts here. Order here.