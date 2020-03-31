FAIRYLAND – Osyrhianata Tracklisting Revealed

The French symphonic metal band Fairyland will its new album, Osyrhianta, on May 22, 2020 via Massacre Records.

The band was originally formed in 1998, underwent a few line-up changes and even a hiatus in the past, and now consists of vocalist Francesco Cavalieri, guitarist Sylvain Cohen, bassist Willdric Lievin, keyboarder Phil Giordana and drummer JB Pol.

The new album will be a concept album exploring the origins of the fantasy realm Osyrhia and its rich history, with the events taking place thousands of years before Of Wars In Osyrhia thus serving as a prequel to the band's existing album trilogy.

Osyrhianta was recorded and mixed by Willdric Lievin, and mastered by Damien Rainaud. Jan Yrlund (Darkgrove Design) took care of the booklet design.

Osyrhianta cover art by Gonzalo Ordóñez Arias:

Tracklisting:

“The Age Of Birth”

“Across The Snow”

“The Hidden Kingdom Of Eldoran”

“Eleandra”

“Heralds Of The Green Lands”

“Alone We Stand”

“Hubris Et Orbis”

“Mount Mirenor”

“Of Hope And Despair In Osyrhia”

“The Age Of Light”

Preorders available soon.