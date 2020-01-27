FAITH NO MORE Announce More European Tour Dates

Faith No More, who recently announced their first European live performances in five years, have extended the trek by adding five more dates: Stuttgart, Germany (June 22), Berlin, Germany (June 23), Amsterdam, Netherlands (July 3), Milan, Italy (July 6) and Zurich, Switzerland (July 7).

An artist pre-sale for the newly announced dates starts tomorrow, January 27, at 10 AM, CET. Check FNM.com for password and links.

Tour dates:

June

9 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

10 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

11 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

13 - Punchestown, Ireland - Sunstroke Festival

15 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Academy

16 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

17 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

20 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

22 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

23 - Berlin, Germany - Max Schmeling Halle

26 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

28 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Metal Festival

July

3 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

4 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter

6 - Milan, Italy - Milano Summer Festival

7 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

10 - Algés, Portugal - NOS Alive

11 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

Faith No More last played in Europe in June of 2015, following the May release of Sol Invictus (Ipecac/Reclamation Recordings). The collection debuted atop the international sales charts: #2 in Australia, #4 in Germany, and #6 in both the U.S. and UK.

Faith No More is Mike Bordin (drums), Roddy Bottum (keyboards), Bill Gould (bass), Jon Hudson (guitar), and Mike Patton (vocals). The San Francisco-born, platinum-selling band have released seven studio albums: We Care A Lot (1985), Introduce Yourself (1987), The Real Thing (1989), Angel Dust (1992), King For A Day… Fool For A Lifetime (1995), Album of the Year (1997) and Sol Invictus (2015).

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)