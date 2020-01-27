FAITH NO MORE Announce More European Tour Dates
Faith No More, who recently announced their first European live performances in five years, have extended the trek by adding five more dates: Stuttgart, Germany (June 22), Berlin, Germany (June 23), Amsterdam, Netherlands (July 3), Milan, Italy (July 6) and Zurich, Switzerland (July 7).
An artist pre-sale for the newly announced dates starts tomorrow, January 27, at 10 AM, CET. Check FNM.com for password and links.
Tour dates:
June
9 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester
10 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester
11 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
13 - Punchestown, Ireland - Sunstroke Festival
15 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Academy
16 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
17 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
20 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
22 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
23 - Berlin, Germany - Max Schmeling Halle
26 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock
28 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Metal Festival
July
3 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
4 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter
6 - Milan, Italy - Milano Summer Festival
7 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622
10 - Algés, Portugal - NOS Alive
11 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
Faith No More last played in Europe in June of 2015, following the May release of Sol Invictus (Ipecac/Reclamation Recordings). The collection debuted atop the international sales charts: #2 in Australia, #4 in Germany, and #6 in both the U.S. and UK.
Faith No More is Mike Bordin (drums), Roddy Bottum (keyboards), Bill Gould (bass), Jon Hudson (guitar), and Mike Patton (vocals). The San Francisco-born, platinum-selling band have released seven studio albums: We Care A Lot (1985), Introduce Yourself (1987), The Real Thing (1989), Angel Dust (1992), King For A Day… Fool For A Lifetime (1995), Album of the Year (1997) and Sol Invictus (2015).
(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)