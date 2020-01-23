FAITH NO MORE Announce Second Manchester Show For June 2020; All Proceeds Go To Australian Fire Relief Funds

Faith No More, who recently announced their first European live performances in five years, extended the trek by adding five UK headlining dates: June 10 at O2 Apollo Manchester, June 11 at O2 Academy Glasgow, June 15 at Birmingham Academy and a June 16 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

The band has now added a second Manchester performance, June 9 at O2 Apollo, with both the band and Live Nation donating all proceeds from the outing to the Australian fire relief funds established by Wires and the CFS Foundation.

“Australia is a country that we connected with early on in our career,” explained Roddy Bottum. “We spent time not only with the people in their cities but also at its beaches and driving through its vast terrains.”

“Reading the news about what’s been happening in Australia has been heartbreaking,” adds Bill Gould. “It’s hard to even comprehend the scale of damage; hopefully this small contribution on our part can make a difference somewhere.”

Tickets for the newly announced date are available tomorrow, January 24, at 10:00am GMT here.

The two charities selected by the band are Wires, whose mission is to actively rehabilitate and preserve Australian wildlife, and the CFS Foundation, who provide financial assistance and care to CFS volunteer firefighters and their families.

Upon news of the impending tour plans, the band offered: “Five years, four colonoscopies, two root canals and a handful of prostate exams tell us that it’s time to carpe diem our asses back to Europe asap.”

Tour dates:

June

9 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

10 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester SOLD OUT

11 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow SOLD OUT

13 - Punchestown, Ireland - Sunstroke Festival

15 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Academy SOLD OUT

16 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT

17 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT

20 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

26 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

28 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Metal Festival

July

4 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter

10 - Algés, Portugal - NOS Alive

11 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

Faith No More last played in Europe in June of 2015, following the May release of Sol Invictus (Ipecac/Reclamation Recordings). The collection debuted atop the international sales charts: #2 in Australia, #4 in Germany, and #6 in both the U.S. and UK.

Faith No More is Mike Bordin (drums), Roddy Bottum (keyboards), Bill Gould (bass), Jon Hudson (guitar), and Mike Patton (vocals). The San Francisco-born, platinum-selling band have released seven studio albums: We Care A Lot (1985), Introduce Yourself (1987), The Real Thing (1989), Angel Dust (1992), King For A Day… Fool For A Lifetime (1995), Album of the Year (1997) and Sol Invictus (2015).

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)