FAITH NO MORE / DEAD CROSS Frontman MIKE PATTON Scores STEPHEN KING’s 1922; Expanded Score Coming In 2018 (Video Trailer)

Mike Patton (Faith No More, Dead Cross) scores the Stephen King sourced thriller, 1922, which is available now via Netflix. An expanded score will be released via Ipecac Recordings in 2018. The 1922 offering follows-up Patton’s critically-acclaimed score to The Place Beyond The Pines.

1922 is based on Stephen King's 131-page storytelling of a man's confession of his wife's murder. The tale is told from the perspective of Wilfred James, the story's unreliable narrator who admits to killing his wife, Arlette, with his son in Nebraska. But after he buries her body, he finds himself terrorized by rats and, as his life begins to unravel, becomes convinced his wife is haunting him.