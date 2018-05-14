FAITH NO MORE / DEAD CROSS Frontman MIKE PATTON’s 1922 Score Available In July; Patton Debuts Song On Modern School Of Film’s Murmur Radio Podcast

Faith No More, Dead Cross frontman Mike Patton’s expanded score to the Stephen King sourced Netflix film 1922 sees a July 20th release via Ipecac Recordings.

Patton spoke with the Modern School Of Film’s Murmur Radio Podcast about creating the music for the film. The podcast also offers a listen to the track “Sweetheart Bandits 2 ‘We All Get Caught'". Listen here.

The 1922 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) is available for pre-order, with the collection available digitally and physically on both CD and hardwood colored vinyl. Pre-orders receive an instant download of “Sweetheart Bandits 2 ‘We All Get Caught’”. The release serves as Patton’s scoring follow-up to his critically-acclaimed composition to The Place Beyond The Pines.

1922 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) tracklisting:

"No Grave For Mama"

"Mea Culpa"

"Sweetheart Bandits"

"Death Of A Marriage"

"Murder Is Work"

"Omaha 1930"

"Farewell Note"

“This As Thieves”

"Cornfield - (Vertical)"

"Mea Culpa 2"

"Elphis"

"Magnolia Hotel"

"We’ll Send Her To Heaven"

“I’d Come To Hate Her”

"Cornfield - (Horizontal)"

“Secrets Only A Dead Woman Could Know”

“Dead Woman’s Secrets"

“Problem Wife"

“The Deed Is Done"

“The Conniving Man"

“Sweetheart Bandits 2 'We All Get Caught'“

1922 is based on Stephen King's 131-page story, telling of a man's confession of his wife's murder. The tale is told from the perspective of Wilfred James, the story's unreliable narrator who admits to killing his wife, Arlette, with his son in Nebraska. But after he buries her body, he finds himself terrorized by rats and, as his life begins to unravel, becomes convinced his wife is haunting him.

(Photo - Ransom & Mitchell)