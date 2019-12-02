FAITH NO MORE Extend European Tour; UK Headline Dates Confirmed
December 2, 2019, 30 minutes ago
Faith No More, who recently announced their first European live performances in five years, have extended the trek, adding five UK headlining dates: June 10 at O2 Apollo Manchester, June 11 at O2 Academy Glasgow, June 15 at Birmingham Academy and a June 16 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.
Tickets for the newly announced shows are available this Friday, December 6, at 10 AM, local time.
Upon news of the impending tour plans, the band offered: “Five years, four colonoscopies, two root canals and a handful of prostate exams tell us that it’s time to carpe diem our asses back to Europe asap.”
Tour dates:
June
10 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester
11 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow
13 - Punchestown, Ireland - Sunstroke Festival
15 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Academy
16 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
20 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
26 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock
28 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Metal Festival
July
11 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
Faith No More last played in Europe in June of 2015, following the May release of Sol Invictus (Ipecac/Reclamation Recordings). The collection debuted atop the international sales charts: #2 in Australia, #4 in Germany, and #6 in both the U.S. and UK.
Faith No More is Mike Bordin (drums), Roddy Bottum (keyboards), Bill Gould (bass), Jon Hudson (guitar), and Mike Patton (vocals). The San Francisco-born, platinum-selling band have released seven studio albums: We Care A Lot (1985), Introduce Yourself (1987), The Real Thing (1989), Angel Dust (1992), King For A Day… Fool For A Lifetime (1995), Album of the Year (1997) and Sol Invictus (2015).
(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)