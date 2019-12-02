FAITH NO MORE Extend European Tour; UK Headline Dates Confirmed

Faith No More, who recently announced their first European live performances in five years, have extended the trek, adding five UK headlining dates: June 10 at O2 Apollo Manchester, June 11 at O2 Academy Glasgow, June 15 at Birmingham Academy and a June 16 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Tickets for the newly announced shows are available this Friday, December 6, at 10 AM, local time.

Upon news of the impending tour plans, the band offered: “Five years, four colonoscopies, two root canals and a handful of prostate exams tell us that it’s time to carpe diem our asses back to Europe asap.”

Tour dates:

June

10 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

11 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

13 - Punchestown, Ireland - Sunstroke Festival

15 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Academy

16 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

20 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

26 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

28 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Metal Festival

July

11 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

Faith No More last played in Europe in June of 2015, following the May release of Sol Invictus (Ipecac/Reclamation Recordings). The collection debuted atop the international sales charts: #2 in Australia, #4 in Germany, and #6 in both the U.S. and UK.

Faith No More is Mike Bordin (drums), Roddy Bottum (keyboards), Bill Gould (bass), Jon Hudson (guitar), and Mike Patton (vocals). The San Francisco-born, platinum-selling band have released seven studio albums: We Care A Lot (1985), Introduce Yourself (1987), The Real Thing (1989), Angel Dust (1992), King For A Day… Fool For A Lifetime (1995), Album of the Year (1997) and Sol Invictus (2015).

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)