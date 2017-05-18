FAITH NO MORE Keyboardist RODDY BOTTUM Brings Sasquatch, The Opera To Edinburgh Festival Fringe
May 18, 2017, 30 minutes ago
Faith No More keyboardist Roddy Bottum brings Sasquatch, The Opera to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August, running August 4th to 27th at Summerhall; tickets can be purchased online at this location.
Bottum, internationally known as a founding member of Faith No More, is also an accomplished film and TV composer and Sasquatch sees him take his skill for scoring to the stage. A dark and tragic love tale based on the fable of Sasquatch, the elusive man-beast who stalks the forest. The story revolves around a backwoods family who make a living selling the story of Sasquatch to willing tourists and what happens when they come across the real monster.
The show, while holding true to the dark fairytale premise, is a drug-fueled, surreal and provocative outing.
With Sasquatch – the misunderstood monster – Bottum holds a mirror up to his own experience as the first openly gay man in the extremely macho world of rock and roll. He comments:
“The impetus for my opera is a theme I’m particularly fond of – that of the misunderstood monster. I reference the Elephant Man, Frankenstein, King Kong and a 100lb four-year-old I once saw on Jerry Springer as characters of inspiration.”
Sasquatch, The Opera promises to flip the lid on a world where all is hopeless and everything’s an illusion. When the situation is dark and uncontrollable, do you bury yourself deeper – or look for a way out?