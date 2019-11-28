FAITH NO MORE - More European Festival Appearances Confirmed

Faith No More have announced more European festival appearances for 2020. The band return to the road next summer, for what will be the band’s first European performances in five years.

The following shows are now confirmed:

June

13 - Punchestown, Ireland - Sunstroke Festival

20 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

26 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock

28 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska

July

8-11 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool

“Five years, four colonoscopies, two root canals and a handful of prostate exams tell us that it’s time to carpe diem our asses back to Europe asap,” said the band, collectively.

Faith No More last played in Europe in June of 2015, following the May 2015 release of Sol Invictus (Ipecac/Reclamation Recordings). The collection debuted atop the international sales charts: #2 in Australia, #4 in Germany, and #6 in both the US and UK.

Faith No More is Mike Bordin (drums), Roddy Bottum (keyboards), Bill Gould (bass), Jon Hudson (guitar), and Mike Patton (vocals). The San Francisco-born, platinum-selling band have released seven studio albums: We Care A Lot (1985), Introduce Yourself (1987), The Real Thing (1989), Angel Dust (1992), King For A Day… Fool For A Lifetime (1995), Album Of The Year (1997) and Sol Invictus (2015).

