FAITH NO MORE - "No Plans To Record Any New Music"

Although Faith No More has announced UK and European tour dates in June and July, don't expect any new music to go along with these shows.

During a recent interview with Kerrang!, FNM keyboardist Roddy Bottum revealed that his band does not intend on writing and/or recording new songs; an excerpt follows:

“You know, there’s no plans right now to record any new music,” Roddy says. “There’s no plans at all. I think we’re all at an age, or at a time in our lives, where looking back at what we’ve done is a profound place to be. I’m super-proud of what we’ve done in a way that I haven’t been before. I think maybe some years ago it did feel a little bit dirty, like we were taking advantage of the world by just going out there and playing old songs, but for whatever reason I’m in a different place with that right now. I think our legacy speaks for itself in the way the world is right now. It’s refreshing and it’s appropriately provocative to throw ourselves into the world again. It’s a good example of eccentric leftism, if you will.”

Faith No More, who recently announced their first European live performances in five years, have extended the trek, adding five UK headlining dates. Upon news of the impending tour plans, the band offered: “Five years, four colonoscopies, two root canals and a handful of prostate exams tell us that it’s time to carpe diem our asses back to Europe asap.”

Tour dates:

June

10 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester

11 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy Glasgow

13 - Punchestown, Ireland - Sunstroke Festival

15 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Academy

16 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

20 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

26 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

28 - Helsinki, Finland - Tuska Metal Festival

July

11 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

Faith No More last played in Europe in June of 2015, following the May release of Sol Invictus (Ipecac/Reclamation Recordings). The collection debuted atop the international sales charts: #2 in Australia, #4 in Germany, and #6 in both the U.S. and UK.

Faith No More is Mike Bordin (drums), Roddy Bottum (keyboards), Bill Gould (bass), Jon Hudson (guitar), and Mike Patton (vocals). The San Francisco-born, platinum-selling band have released seven studio albums: We Care A Lot (1985), Introduce Yourself (1987), The Real Thing (1989), Angel Dust (1992), King For A Day… Fool For A Lifetime (1995), Album of the Year (1997) and Sol Invictus (2015).

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)