FAITH NO MORE Postpone May Tour Of New Zealand, Australia Until 2021

"Friends… Due to the spread of the COVID-19 we have no choice but to postpone the FNM concerts we had planned in New Zealand and Australia in May," reads a statement from Faith No More.

"The circumstances that have forced this decision are well beyond our control, but not being able to play for you all stings like a motherf*^ker. We wanted to figure out how to address our upcoming tour down there in terms of rescheduling and postponements but basically… We fully intend to make good on our promise to come down and perform for you all. Hold on to your tickets, postponement dates are as follows. If these new dates don’t work, we’ll refund your ticket."

"Thank you for supporting us and the quest for public safety. We will see you soon."

Faith No More "Down Under" in 2021:

February

22 - Horncastle Arena - Christchurch, New Zealand

24 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand

26 - Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

27 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

March

1 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

4 - Entertainment Centre - Adelaide, Australia

6 - RAC Arena - Perth, Australia

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)