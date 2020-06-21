FAITH NO MORE - Pro-Shot Video Of Complete Hellfest 2015 Show

On June 20, 2015, Faith No More played Hellfest in Clisson, France. Professionally filmed video of their show can now be enjoyed below.

Faith No More Hellfest 2015 setlist:

"Motherfucker"

"Be Aggressive"

"Caffeine"

"Evidence"

"Epic"

"Black Friday"

"Everything's Ruined"

"Midlife Crisis"

"The Gentle Art Of Making Enemies"

"Easy"

"Separation Anxiety"

"Cuckoo For Caca"

"Matador"

"Ashes To Ashes"

"Superhero"

"Cone Of Shame"

"We Care A Lot"

"This Guy's In Love With You"

Faith No More have announced a number of rescheduled concerts for the band’s European tour that was originally slated for this summer. New dates are listed below.

June 2021

7 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

8 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

9 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

11 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

12 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

13 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

21 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

23 - Berlin, Germany - Max Schmeling Halle

25 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

July 2021

4 - Amsterdam, Holland - AFAS Live

7 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622

All currently held tickets remain valid for the new date. Refunds are available upon request. Please direct inquiries to the original point of purchase.