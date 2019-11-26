FAITH NO MORE Return! - First European Performances In Five Years Confirmed

Faith No More return to the road next summer, announcing what will be the band’s first European performances in five years: Hellfest (June 20), Sunstroke (June 13) and Tons Of Rock (June 26), with more European festival performances to be announced soon.

“Five years, four colonoscopies, two root canals and a handful of prostate exams tell us that it’s time to carpe diem our asses back to Europe asap,” said the band, collectively.

Faith No More last played in Europe in June of 2015, following the May 2015 release of Sol Invictus (Ipecac/Reclamation Recordings). The collection debuted atop the international sales charts: #2 in Australia, #4 in Germany, and #6 in both the US and UK.

Faith No More is Mike Bordin (drums), Roddy Bottum (keyboards), Bill Gould (bass), Jon Hudson (guitar), and Mike Patton (vocals). The San Francisco-born, platinum-selling band have released seven studio albums: We Care A Lot (1985), Introduce Yourself (1987), The Real Thing (1989), Angel Dust (1992), King For A Day… Fool For A Lifetime (1995), Album Of The Year (1997) and Sol Invictus (2015).

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)