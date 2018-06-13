FAITHSEDGE Featuring MR. BIG, ACE FREHLEY, DOKKEN, Ex-STRYPER Members Enter The Studio; New Album Due In Early 2019

Faithsedge have began recording for their new album, slated for an early 2019 release. The above photo features drummer Matt Starr (Mr.Big, Ace Frehley) , singer /songwriter Giancarlo Floridia and bassist Tim Gaines (ex-Stryper) a few months ago at Namm 2018.

The new album marks the return of former Stryper bassist Tim Gaines. Also producing is former Dokken lead guitarist Alex De Rosso. The album will be mixed and mastered at the new Cube studio in Padova, Italy .

The band will be announcing their new guest keyboard player by the end of the year, who will add to the melodic approach and direction of the songs. As confirmed by Giancarlo Floridia, the keyboardist is from a multi-platinum selling band from the late 80's, early 90's.

The album is promised to be a return of melodic rock/metal with hooks and melody with elements of progressive. The band's previous album Restoration was released via Scarlet Records (eOne distribution) for US and Europe and Spiritual Beast Japan (Universal music Japan distribution).

Stay tuned for updates.