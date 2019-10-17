FAITHSEDGE Featuring MR. BIG, ACE FREHLEY, Ex-STRYPER, DOKKEN Members Premier "Back From This" Lyric Video

Melodic hard rock group, Faithsedge, have released a lyric video for 'Back From This", the second single from the band's new album, Bleed For Passion, out now via Scarlet Records (Spiritual Beast in Japan). Watch below.

Produced, mixed and mastered by former Dokken guitarist Alex De Rosso, Bleed For Passion takes the listener back to the days of big guitars and powerful melodic vocal lines of the 80's and early 90's, but keeping an up to date view on the lyrics and subject matter.

The band features singer/songwriter Giancarlo Floridia, Mr.Big/Ace Frehley drummer Matt Starr, ex-Stryper bassist extraordinaire Timothy Gaines and Alex De Rosso himself.

The powerful cover artwork was made by Federico Mondelli (Frozen Crown/Be The Wolf).

"Back From This"

"Angelic"

"Acceptance"

"Through The Scars"

"I know I Need To Let You Go"

"Girl When "

"Sky"

"I’ve Changed"

"Bleeding With The Memories"

"Reflecting A Voice"

"Back From This" lyric video:

"Angelic" lyric video: