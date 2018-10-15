FAITHSEDGE Featuring MR. BIG, ACE FREHLEY, Ex-STRYPER, DOKKEN Members Put Finishing Touches On Fourth Album

Faithsedge is wrapping up the recording for their fourth album, due in the first quarter of 2019. Fronted by singer / songwriter Giancarlo Floridia, vocals were tracked by Jeff Pogan at Costa Mesa recording studios.

The album also marks the return of former Stryper bassist Tim Gaines holding up the rhythm section with Mr. Big/Ace Frehley drummer Matt Starr. Bass tracking was done in Arizona and drum tracking in Los Angeles.

Former Dokken guitarist Alex De Rosso will be doing all the guitar work for the album along with producing mixing and mastering of the album at The New Cube studios in Italy. The album is promised to be a return to the melodic sounds of 80's arena rock but also with a mix of progressive and metal .

Pictured above is singer Giancarlo Floridia and Jeff Pogan at Costa Mesa studios. Stay tuned for updates.