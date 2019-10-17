FAKE FIGURES To Release We Are The Dead EP In November, "You're Distant" Video Streaming Now

Southern California band Fake Figures, featuring members of Atreyu, Hotwire, and Scars Of Tomorrow, will release their new EP, We Are the Dead, on November 15 via War Against Records.

The EP will be issued digitally and via splatter vinyl, which is available for pre-order here. Fake Figures has premiered the new song and video for "You're Distant."

"When we were in the conception phase of ideas for this video, we wanted to scale things back and make more of a performance video that used hard lighting that paints two sides of each of us, using angles that are reminiscent of early '80s action movie posters," explains singer Rus Martin. "The short narrative ideas were hashed out between me and the director, Brad Alexander, and we had this really massive idea of capturing someone who is slowly deteriorating and going through this transformation with emphasis on inner voices."

But things came together a bit different than originally planned.

Martin continues, "Ultimately, we decided to keep it simple and focus on something that people might commonly deal with, more than this grandiose visual of changes throughout each scene. What we captured was being alone in a small living space, dealing with your emotions alone, and having these moments that seem like they'll never disappear. The narrative has a scene with the character, played by me, using the sink to throw water on his face, essentially waking himself up from the bigger issues in life."

With We Are the Dead, Fake Figures are confident that they have truly crafted their signature sound.

"I think we captured something here with these songs that we missed the mark on with our past releases," says Martin. "We Are the Dead sounds like what we set out in 2010 to make Fake Figures sound like. Our debut Hail The Sycophants was like us saying, 'Hey, we have some really cool ideas about how we want to do something different with heavier music.' Meanwhile, our sophomore EP, They Must Be Destroyed, was like, 'We want to get really experimental now and try more intricate ideas and see how it sticks with what we're used to doing.'"

"With WATD, the release is like, 'Hey, we got this now,'" Martin furthers. "There's a certain sense of confidence you gain growing as a band when writing stuff and you just learn to trust each other with their special qualities, and we all depend on each other to come to the table with. I think this release tells a story about a band that finally found themselves sonically, but still trying to find themselves in life when it comes to the relationship with the world music provides."

The five-song EP also features an appearance by singer-songwriter Jonah Matranga, who guests on the title track.

Tracklisting:

"Hole In The Sky"

"You're Distant"

"Bury The Hatchet"

"Gone Again"

"We Are The Dead" (feat. Jonah Matranga)

