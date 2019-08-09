Fall This Way - AEROSMITH Frontman STEVEN TYLER Wipes Out On Stage In Maryland; Video

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler wiped out last night during the band's performance of "Walk This Way" at MGM National Harbor in Maryland. Watch fan-filmed footage of the incident below:

Aerosmith pulled out the Permanent Vacation album track, "Angel", during a recent date of their Las Vegas residency, Deuces Are Wild, at the Park Theater at Park MGM. Watch the performance below.

Says the band: "We surprised the crowd with this one at a recent #DeucesAreWild show. What would you like to hear next run?"

The Deuces Are Wild show is presented with live THX certified L-Acoustics’ L-ISA immersive sound in partnership with THX and L-Acoustics. The show, directed by Amy Tinkham, opens with a roughly 30-minute retrospective of the band's career with previously unreleased audio and visuals from Aerosmith's archive. For this segment, Grammy-winning producer Giles Martin, who created the soundscape for The Beatles' Love by Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas, took some of the band’s classic music and material from recording sessions and remixed it for immersive sound at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

Remaining dates include:

September 21, 23, 26, 28

October 1, 3, 6, 8

November 14, 16, 19, 21, 24, 26, 29

December 1, 4

Get your tickets now at this location.