FALLEN LEGION Release “Way Out” Drum Playthrough

Canadian whiplash tyrants Fallen Legion have showcased drummer Dylan Waybrant's new playthrough for the band's track "Way Out" off their latest EP Downfall released this past May.

Waybrant comments: “‘Way Out’ is easier than it looks, but harder than it sounds. The opening drum beat was fun to put together and I don’t normally have to notate my music to understand it.”

Downfall features six energetic, unorthodox, progressive, spirited and memorable tracks plus guest vocals and keyboard from Cradle Of Filth's Lindsay Schoolcraft on "New Skin". The EP follows Fallen Legion's two well-received demo EPs Screams From The Dungeon (2012) and Infinite Archive (2015). Consisting of Nick Sauter on guitars, Jon Kal on bass, Josh Masterson on vocals and Dylan Waybrant on drums, the band presents an eclectic metal brigade of influences from Gojira, Korn, Iron Maiden, Dethlok and Antonio Vivaldi.