FALLEN LEGION Release "Way Out" Music Video

Unleashing their new Downfall EP last month, whiplash tyrants Fallen Legion have premiered their new music video for the track "Way Out", which can be viewed below.

Downfall features six energetic, unorthodox, progressive, spirited and memorable tracks plus guest vocals and keyboard from Cradle Of Filth's Lindsay Schoolcraft on "New Skin". The EP follows Fallen Legion's two well-received demo EPs Screams From The Dungeon (2012) and Infinite Archive (2015). Consisting of Nick Sauter on guitars, Jon Kal on bass, Josh Masterson on vocals and Dylan Waybrant on drums, the band presents an eclectic metal brigade of influences from Gojira, Korn, Iron Maiden, Dethlok and Antonio Vivaldi.

The band comments: “This EP is about dealing with stress- mortal blows, drugs, thoughts of suicide, the inner struggle, and the wrath of it all. The EP represents the outcome of painful experiences. Songs like ‘Escapegoat’ deal with not being able to handle the consequences of one’s actions and pushing them onto those weaker than yourself, and ‘Monster Reborn’-about letting the guilt build up inside, trapping one within their own mental anguish.”

The band is not shy when it comes to hitting the road having performed with bands like Soilwork, Havok, Unearth, Battlecross and 36 Crazy Fists. They are currently wrapping up their Southern Ontario shows in support of Downfall on The Weekend Warriors Tour with one remaining concert on June 16th in Sudbury, ON at The Asylum.