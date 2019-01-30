FALLUJAH Discuss New Vocalist In First Video Trailer For Upcoming Undying Light Album

Progressive extreme metal masters, Fallujah, will release the follow-up to their Dreamless album this March. Undying Light will be released on March 15th via Nuclear Blast Records and will be the first to feature new vocalist Antonio Palermo.

Today, the band has unveiled the first trailer for the record, in which they discuss their new singer. Watch below:

The trailer follows the band’s music video for Undying Light’s first single “Ultraviolet,” which was directed by Robert Graves (The Black Dahlia Murder, Abysmal Dawn). Watch the video now at http://youtu.be/qS-bPdlbqd8.

Undying Light was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis. Drums and vocals were tracked by Lewis while guitars and bass were recorded by guitarist Scott Carstairs. Cover artwork was created by Nick Keller.

Pre-order Undying Light in a bundle and in various physical and digital formats, here.

Undying Light tracklisting:

"Glass House"

"Last Light"

"Ultraviolet"

"Dopamine"

"The Ocean Above"

"Hollow"

"Sanctuary"

"Eyes Like The Sun"

"Distant And Cold"

"Departure"

"Ultraviolet" video:

Fallujah is:

Antonio Palermo - vocals

Scott Carstairs - guitars & vocals

Robert Morey - bass

Andrew Baird - drums