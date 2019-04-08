FALLUJAH Launch New Undying Light Video Trailer: Achieving The Sound

April 8, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal fallujah

Progressive extreme metal masters, Fallujah, have released their fourth full-length album, Undying Light, via Nuclear Blast Records. In this new trailer, guitarist Scott Carstairs talks about achieving the sound on the album:

Undying Light was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis. Drums and vocals were tracked by Lewis while guitars and bass were recorded by guitarist Scott Carstairs. Cover artwork was created by Nick Keller. Order Undying Light in a bundle and in various physical and digital formats, here.

Undying Light tracklisting:

"Glass House"
"Last Light"
"Ultraviolet"
"Dopamine"
"The Ocean Above"
"Hollow"
"Sanctuary"
"Eyes Like The Sun"
"Distant And Cold"
"Departure"

"Last Light" lyric video:

"Dopamine":

"Ultraviolet" video:

"Ultraviolet" video "making of":

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)



