FALLUJAH Release "Glass House" Drum Playthrough Video

Atmospheric metallers, Fallujah, have released a drum playthrough video for "Glass House", the opening track of their fourth full-length album, Undying Light, available via Nuclear Blast Records. Watch below:

Undying Light was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis. Drums and vocals were tracked by Lewis while guitars and bass were recorded by guitarist Scott Carstairs. Cover artwork was created by Nick Keller. Order Undying Light in a bundle and in various physical and digital formats, here.

Undying Light tracklisting:

"Glass House"

"Last Light"

"Ultraviolet"

"Dopamine"

"The Ocean Above"

"Hollow"

"Sanctuary"

"Eyes Like The Sun"

"Distant And Cold"

"Departure"

"Last Light" lyric video:

"Ultraviolet" video:

Fallujah will be returning to European as support to Darkest Hour on their 25 Years Tour. Additional support will come from Bloodlet, Fallujah's label mates Une Misère, as well as Lowest Creature. All dates can be found below.

Guitarist Scott Carstairs: "We are returning to the EU and UK to support the almighty Darkest Hour on their 25th anniversary EU / UK tour. Come join us as we play songs from our entire catalog including our new record Undying Light."

Tour dates are as follows.

January

17 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Weiße Rose

18 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka

19 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

20 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

21 - London, UK - The Underworld Camden

22 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - Willem Twee

23 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

25 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu

26 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

27 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum Music Bar

29 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

30 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

31 - Aarau, Switzerland - KIFF

February

1 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix