FALLUJAH's Undying Light Album Due In March; "Ultraviolet" Music Video Released

Progressive extreme metal masters, Fallujah, will release the follow-up to their Dreamless album this March. Undying Light will be released on March 15th via Nuclear Blast Records and will be the first to feature new vocalist Antonio Palermo. Check out the music video for the first single "Ultraviolet", directed by Robert Graves, below.

"Undying Light stands as a monument to creating the purest and most visceral version of Fallujah," stated the band. "Through the blood, sweat and tears left on these 10 tracks, we usher in a new era for the band. We’d like to introduce you all to the voice of that new era and newest member of Fallujah, Antonio Palermo."

Undying Light was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis. Drums and vocals were tracked by Lewis while guitars and bass were recorded by guitarist Scott Carstairs. Cover artwork was created by Nick Keller.

Pre-order Undying Light in a bundle and in various physical and digital formats, here.

Undying Light tracklisting:

"Glass House"

"Last Light"

"Ultraviolet"

"Dopamine"

"The Ocean Above"

"Hollow"

"Sanctuary"

"Eyes Like The Sun"

"Distant And Cold"

"Departure"

"Ultraviolet" video:

Fallujah is:

Antonio Palermo - vocals

Scott Carstairs - guitars & vocals

Robert Morey - bass

Andrew Baird - drums