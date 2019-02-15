FALLUJAH Streaming New Song "Dopamine"

Progressive extreme metal masters, Fallujah, will release their fourth full-length album, Undying Light, on March 15th via Nuclear Blast Records. The new song “Dopamine” can be heard below.

“With Undying Light we pushed the boundaries of what we consider to be progressive music. The album presents the listener with as varied a sonic terrain as you would come to expect from Fallujah. We're excited to share with you some of the darker moments from Undying Light. 'Dopamine' highlights the struggle for authenticity in an increasingly inauthentic world. The fleeting pleasure and false loves of our time. We set out to create a new sound within the atmospheric tradition of Fallujah, and 'Dopamine' reveals the deepest moments of rejection and rebellion found on Undying Light. This current tour with Obscura, Allegaeon and First Fragment is connecting us with so many new and old fans that we feel we have to share this song with in a live setting, face to face. European friends and family come to a show and check out 'Dopamine'.” - Scott Carstairs (guitar/vocals)

Undying Light was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis. Drums and vocals were tracked by Lewis while guitars and bass were recorded by guitarist Scott Carstairs. Cover artwork was created by Nick Keller.

Pre-order Undying Light in a bundle and in various physical and digital formats, here.

Undying Light tracklisting:

"Glass House"

"Last Light"

"Ultraviolet"

"Dopamine"

"The Ocean Above"

"Hollow"

"Sanctuary"

"Eyes Like The Sun"

"Distant And Cold"

"Departure"

"Ultraviolet" video:

"Ultraviolet" video "making of":

Trailer:

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)