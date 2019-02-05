FALLUJAH Take You Behind The Scenes In Making Of “Ultraviolet” Music Video

Progressive extreme metal masters Fallujah are taking fans behind the scenes in a making of the music video for their new single “Ultraviolet”. The song is the first released track from the band’s forthcoming 4th full-length album, Undying Light, that’s due out on March 15th via Nuclear Blast Records.

The band recently unveiled the first trailer for the record, in which they discuss their new singer, Antonio Palermo.

The trailer follows the band’s music video for Undying Light’s first single “Ultraviolet,” which was directed by Robert Graves (The Black Dahlia Murder, Abysmal Dawn) and can be seen below.

Undying Light was mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis. Drums and vocals were tracked by Lewis while guitars and bass were recorded by guitarist Scott Carstairs. Cover artwork was created by Nick Keller.

Pre-order Undying Light in a bundle and in various physical and digital formats, here.

Undying Light tracklisting:

"Glass House"

"Last Light"

"Ultraviolet"

"Dopamine"

"The Ocean Above"

"Hollow"

"Sanctuary"

"Eyes Like The Sun"

"Distant And Cold"

"Departure"

"Ultraviolet" video: