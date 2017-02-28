FALLUJAH - “The Void Alone” Drum Video Streaming
February 28, 2017, 5 minutes ago
Sick Drummer has uploaded the video below, featuring Fallujah’s Andrew Baird performing “The Void Alone” at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, CA on October 5th, 2016.
Fallujah are out on tour with Carnifex in North America. Despised Icon join as co-headliners starting March 17th. Also on the bill for the tour are Rings Of Saturn, as well as Lorna Shore and She Must Burn.
Confirmed dates are as follows:
February (Carnifex, Fallujah, Rings Of Saturn, Lorna Shore, She Must Burn)
28 - Hartford, CT - Webster Studio
March (Carnifex, Fallujah, Rings Of Saturn, Lorna Shore, She Must Burn)
1 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft
2 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
3 - Albany, NY - Trick Shots
4 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon
5 - Buffalo, NY - Waiting Room
6 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmissions
7 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Diesel
9 - Columbus, OH - Park Street Saloon
10 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
11 - Valparaiso, IN - Big Shots
12 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse
14 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
15 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Bar & Grill
16 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache
March (Carnifex, Despised Icon, Fallujah, Rings Of Saturn, Lorna Shore, She Must Burn)
17 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
18 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore's Music Hall
19 - Quebec City, QC- Imperial Bell
21 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot
22 - Chicago, IL - Double Door
23 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge
24 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
26 - Saskatoon, SK - O'Brien's Event Center
27 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
28 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub
29 - Spokane, WA - The Pin
30 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
31 - Portland, OR - Domino Room
April (Carnifex, Despised Icon, Fallujah, Rings Of Saturn, Lorna Shore, She Must Burn)
1 - Reno, NV - Jub Jub's
2 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse