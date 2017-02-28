FALLUJAH - “The Void Alone” Drum Video Streaming

Sick Drummer has uploaded the video below, featuring Fallujah’s Andrew Baird performing “The Void Alone” at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco, CA on October 5th, 2016.

Fallujah are out on tour with Carnifex in North America. Despised Icon join as co-headliners starting March 17th. Also on the bill for the tour are Rings Of Saturn, as well as Lorna Shore and She Must Burn.

Confirmed dates are as follows:

February (Carnifex, Fallujah, Rings Of Saturn, Lorna Shore, She Must Burn)

28 - Hartford, CT - Webster Studio

March (Carnifex, Fallujah, Rings Of Saturn, Lorna Shore, She Must Burn)

1 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft

2 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

3 - Albany, NY - Trick Shots

4 - Syracuse, NY - Lost Horizon

5 - Buffalo, NY - Waiting Room

6 - Erie, PA - Basement Transmissions

7 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Diesel

9 - Columbus, OH - Park Street Saloon

10 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater

11 - Valparaiso, IN - Big Shots

12 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse

14 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

15 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Bar & Grill

16 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache

March (Carnifex, Despised Icon, Fallujah, Rings Of Saturn, Lorna Shore, She Must Burn)

17 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

18 - Ottawa, ON - Barrymore's Music Hall

19 - Quebec City, QC- Imperial Bell

21 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

22 - Chicago, IL - Double Door

23 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

24 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

26 - Saskatoon, SK - O'Brien's Event Center

27 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

28 - Calgary, AB - Dickens Pub

29 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

30 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

31 - Portland, OR - Domino Room

April (Carnifex, Despised Icon, Fallujah, Rings Of Saturn, Lorna Shore, She Must Burn)

1 - Reno, NV - Jub Jub's

2 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse