FALLUJAH Uploads Video Trailer For 2019 European Tour With OBSCURA

German progressive death metal masters Obscura recently announced a winter 2019 headlining tour, kicking off on February 1st in Germany and ending February 23rd in Austria. Support will be provided by Fallujah, Allegaeon, and First Fragment. A trailer video from Fallujah can be found below.

Tour dates:

February

1 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage

2 - Nurnberg, Germany - Z-Bau

3 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

4 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

5 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

6 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

7 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

8 - London, UK - 02 Academy Islington

9 - Paris, France - Trabendo

10 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

11 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

12 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

13 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

14 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

15 - Lyon, France - CCO

16 - Milan, Italy - Legend

17 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

18 - Wien, Austria - Arena

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

20 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

23 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse