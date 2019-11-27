FALSE PROPHET To Sell EP Of New Material Exclusively Through U.S. Tour Supporting OBITUARY

On December 5, North Carolina’s cult death metal band False Prophet will join death metal legends Obituary on their East Coast Rotting Run 2019 tour as direct support.

As a special treat available exclusively during the duration of the tour False Prophet fans will have the chance to get their hands on the first released recordings of new False Prophet material in 28 years. The 6-song EP including the track “Prayers of Emptiness” recorded by Jamie King Audio in Winston Salem, NC, with artwork by Jon Zig will be a very limited edition CD.

False Prophet’s vocalist/guitarist Paul Ray (founder), guitarist Scott Pivarnick, bassist Craig Gillespie and drummer Ray Martin have continued to be a reckoning force in the extreme metal underground since the band’s return to the scene back in 2013. Currently, the band is working on recording a new album planned for release in 2020.

Dates:

December

6 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

7 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

9 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

10 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

13 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

14 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

15 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs

17 - Huntington, WA - VClub

18 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry