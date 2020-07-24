FALSET Feat. DREAM THEATER Singer JAMES LABRIE's Son Streaming “Give” Single

Canadian rock group Falset recently announced their debut album 'We Follow or Lead the Way, which is due out October 16, 2020. The band is comprised of Zach Copeland (Vocals/Guitar), Braeden Kozy (Guitar), Riley Fields (Bass) and Chance LaBrie (Drums), son of Dream Theater's James LaBrie.

Today the group are premiering their first single and video for the track "Give".

“Give is a song about putting your best foot forward. I believe that in life, we are all dealt a hand of cards, some are good, some are bad. Nothing we do in our entire lives can change the hand that we were dealt In the Beginning. All we can do is give it all we’ve got, and strive for our own best ending.

"The song is basically referring to life as one big Poker game. In the chorus section of the song “I’ll play my cards; I call your bluff” is a first person referral to doing what you think is right, or doing what you know you need to do, despite what anyone else says or thinks."

Zach Copeland (Vocals)

We Follow Or Lead The Way was produced by Zach Copeland and mixed by Nolly Getgood (Periphery, Devin Townsend). The album combines metalcore, modern rock, djent, and prog elements highlighted by heavy-hitting breakdowns, soaring melodic vocals, and virtuosic guitar solos for a collection of exciting and memorable material.

“This album was made at my Uncle David’s Cottage. It was nice to get away from all of of life’s distractions and have a relaxing environment to write this album in with the boys. Then Nolly just brought it up a whole other level with the huge mix.” - Chance LaBrie

“We were just experimenting as we were writing and this is what came out of it. It was a lot of fun to make.” - Zach Copeland

Tracklisting:

"Kingdom"

"Give"

"Fire At Will"

"We Follow Or Lead The Way"

"Rock Bottom"

"Hollow Saints"

"Dear Heaven Dear Saints"

"Without A Trace"

"9 Minute Drive"

"Smoke & Mirrors"

"Give" video:

Teaser video: