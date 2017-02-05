FAMISHGOD’s Roots Of Darkness Album Streaming In Full

After releasing an excellent debut, dark death metallers Famishgod, featuring legendary vocalist Dave Rotten, are back with an even more mature output that showcases better songwriting and flair. There new album, Roots Of Darkness, is out now via Xtreem Music.

The original sickness that pervaded their music is present here and the whole record reverberates with it feverishly. It's what brings the music of Famishgod to life. There are but too many lifeless bands playing this style of dark death metal with doom influences, but few remain genuinely convincing still. With a commanding, evil voice that goes hand in hand with the dank music, the momentum only snowballs over the course of the album, turning the output into a kind of an infernal juggernaut at whose mercy you lay haplessly.

With excellent artwork and a new logo, the image of the band is stronger than ever and gives off a fitting vibe. The music almost ends up having an atmospheric quality to it as you remain unable to listen to it and not think thoughts of darkness and gloom.

Get the album via the Bandcamp widget below, where the album is streaming in full.

Tracklisting:



“Abyss Of The Underworld”

“Bad Omen”

“Molested, Defiled, Disrupted”

“Chamber Of Chaos”

“Eternal Embrace”

“Lost Language Of The Dead”

“Mournful Sounds Of Death”

Roots of Darkness by FAMISHGOD

Lineup:

Dave Rotten - Vocals

Pako Deimler - All instruments