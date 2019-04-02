FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / CREEPING BEAUTY Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD Releases New Instrumental Single / Video "Little Toad"

Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd has released a new solo instrumental single / video entitled "Little Toad". Check out the clip below.

In 2018, Boyd released an acoustic country-flavoured solo single "The Only Thing I Hate Is You". It is available for purchase via Bandcamp. Check it out via the audio player below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://darrenmichaelboyd.bandcamp.com/track/the-only-thing-i-hate-is-you" href="http://darrenmichaelboyd.bandcamp.com/track/the-only-thing-i-hate-is-you">The only thing I hate is you by Darren Michael Boyd</a>

Lead vocals - Mitch Foster

Guitars, keys - Darren Michael Boyd

Mastered by Harry Hess at HBomb Mastering

Photo by Momo Lambkin