April 2, 2019, an hour ago

FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / CREEPING BEAUTY Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD Releases New Instrumental Single / Video "Little Toad"

Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd has released a new solo instrumental single / video entitled "Little Toad". Check out the clip below.

In 2018, Boyd released an acoustic country-flavoured solo single "The Only Thing I Hate Is You". It is available for purchase via Bandcamp. Check it out via the audio player below.

Lead vocals - Mitch Foster 
Guitars, keys - Darren Michael Boyd 
Mastered by Harry Hess at HBomb Mastering

Photo by Momo Lambkin



