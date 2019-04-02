FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / CREEPING BEAUTY Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD Releases New Instrumental Single / Video "Little Toad"
Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd has released a new solo instrumental single / video entitled "Little Toad". Check out the clip below.
In 2018, Boyd released an acoustic country-flavoured solo single "The Only Thing I Hate Is You". It is available for purchase via Bandcamp. Check it out via the audio player below.
Lead vocals - Mitch Foster
Guitars, keys - Darren Michael Boyd
Mastered by Harry Hess at HBomb Mastering
Photo by Momo Lambkin