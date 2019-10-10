FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / CREEPING BEAUTY Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD Releases Official Video For "Circle Of Sixes"

Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd has released an official video for the track "Circle Of Sixes", taken from his forthcoming intrumental solo album, Lifiting The Curse. Check it out below along with the recently released video for "The Earth Is B Flat".

Boyd recently posted some clips from Lifting The Curse. Check out the audio snippets below.

"Lifting The Curse"

"Tails & Entrails"

"Satan Has My Number (But He Never Calls)"

For more information and updates go to Boyd's official website here.