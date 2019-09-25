FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / CREEPING BEAUTY Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD Releases Official Video For "The Earth Is B Flat"

Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd has released an official video for the track "The Earth Is B Flat", taken from his forthcoming intrumental solo album, Lifiting The Curse. Check it out below.

Boyd recently posted some clips from Lifting The Curse. Check out the audio snippets below.

"Lifting The Curse"

"Circle of Sixes"

"Tails & Entrails"

"Satan Has My Number (But He Never Calls)"

For more information and updates go to Boyd's official website here.