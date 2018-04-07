FAMOUS UNDERGROUND / CREEPING BEAUTY Guitarist DARREN MICHAEL BOYD Releases Solo Single "The Only Thing I Hate Is You"

Famous Underground / Creeping Beauty guitarist Darren Michael Boyd has changed gears for a moment and has released an acoustic country-flavoured solo single "The Only Thing I Hate Is You". It is available for purchase via Bandcamp. Check it out via the audio player below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://darrenmichaelboyd.bandcamp.com/track/the-only-thing-i-hate-is-you" href="http://darrenmichaelboyd.bandcamp.com/track/the-only-thing-i-hate-is-you">The only thing I hate is you by Darren Michael Boyd</a>

Lead vocals - Mitch Foster

Guitars, keys - Darren Michael Boyd

Mastered by Harry Hess at HBomb Mastering

Creeping Beauty released a song entitled "To Take A Life" back in 2015. A lyric video has been posted on YouTube and can be viewed below:

They have also released two songs via CDBaby.com. Click here to check out and purchase "Blue-Eyed Suicide" and "P.M.S.".

Go to Creeping Beauty's official Facebook page here.

Photo by Momo Lambkin